Telsey Advisory Group Raises V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $19.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of V.F. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on V.F. from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Get V.F. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

V.F. Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 6,614,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768,965. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. V.F. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,650 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $2,574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.