Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Traeger Stock Performance

COOK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,851. Traeger has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $354.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $168.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Traeger

Institutional Trading of Traeger

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,120,684.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Traeger by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Traeger by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

