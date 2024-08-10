Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE:TPL traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $822.57. 73,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,874. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $467.62 and a 1-year high of $854.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $760.13 and its 200-day moving average is $625.92.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.