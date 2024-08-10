Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS.
Texas Pacific Land Price Performance
NYSE:TPL traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $822.57. 73,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,874. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $467.62 and a 1-year high of $854.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $760.13 and its 200-day moving average is $625.92.
Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.
Texas Pacific Land Company Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.
