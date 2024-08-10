Tezos Market Cap Hits $682.58 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $682.58 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,014,431,767 coins and its circulating supply is 993,896,458 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

