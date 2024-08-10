The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.91. 3,635,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.89. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

