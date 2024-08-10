The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $4,770,603.64 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 118,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $4,770,603.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,606,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,431,244.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $4,058,310.30.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $8,368,106.04.

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $4,775,359.71.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,239,500.32.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,954,027.90.

Shares of CG stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,681 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,448,000 after purchasing an additional 721,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $130,771,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,511,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

