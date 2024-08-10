The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $8.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 4,088,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $140,378.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 430,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $58,517.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,715,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $140,378.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 430,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,783,948 shares of company stock worth $9,713,888. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

