The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Middleby were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,371 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Middleby by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Middleby by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

MIDD stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.82. The company had a trading volume of 444,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.61. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

