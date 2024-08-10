The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.21. 16,008,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

