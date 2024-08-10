Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer Sells C$62,156.22 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total value of C$62,156.22.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE TRI traded up C$1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$221.72. 356,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of C$163.01 and a 1 year high of C$242.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$227.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$219.17.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$189.63.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

