Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given New $4.40 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $3.40 to $4.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.40 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,017,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 20.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,585.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 182,988 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 17.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

