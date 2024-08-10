tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Down 9.5%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.65 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 213,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 477,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.66 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

