TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Lowered to $395.00 at Truist Financial

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLD. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $449.00.

NYSE BLD traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.72. 238,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,484. TopBuild has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $495.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

