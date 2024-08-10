Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Issues Earnings Results

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MODG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,942. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.