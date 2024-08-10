Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TRML stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.97. 128,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,320. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $358.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.