TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Sells C$467,571.40 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 41,378 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$467,571.40.

TSE:TA opened at C$11.04 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of C$8.22 and a 12-month high of C$13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

