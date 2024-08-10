Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TCI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 2,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588. The firm has a market cap of $252.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.57. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

