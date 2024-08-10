Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $234.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $234.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.78.

TRV stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $212.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,388. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.52 and its 200 day moving average is $215.20. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 386.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after buying an additional 230,612 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 39,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

