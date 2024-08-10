TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. 392,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 0.24.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,217,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after buying an additional 191,157 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 327,448 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 913,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after buying an additional 129,323 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

