TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $39.46. 392,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,242. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 0.24.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after purchasing an additional 145,261 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.4% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,217,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 191,157 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 913,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after purchasing an additional 129,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

