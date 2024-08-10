Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens downgraded Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX remained flat at $60.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,435. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Trex by 11.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

