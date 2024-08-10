Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Trex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.38.

TREX stock remained flat at $60.70 on Wednesday. 1,836,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,435. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. Trex has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Trex by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after buying an additional 1,341,419 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 938,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 670,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Trex by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,638,000 after acquiring an additional 660,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth $19,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

