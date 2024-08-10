Tripadvisor’s (TRIP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $21.00 target price on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.29.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,540. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 1.32%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

