TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

TPVG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,028. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.64%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on TPVG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

