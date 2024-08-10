TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) PT Lowered to $8.00

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

TPVG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 1,208,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,701 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 846,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 119,184 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 739.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 125,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

