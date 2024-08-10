Truist Financial Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $88.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.47.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.54. 12,770,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,276,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.