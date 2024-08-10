Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Down 2.7 %

About Trulieve Cannabis

OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 256,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

(Get Free Report)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.