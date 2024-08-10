TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.740-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.
Shares of TTEC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.51. 1,695,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,418. The company has a market cap of $214.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $576.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
