U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 647 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 628.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Price Performance

FTSD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.56. 2,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,799. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average is $89.97. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $92.90.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

