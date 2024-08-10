U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 533.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $1,915,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,515,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

