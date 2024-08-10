U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,000 MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MasterBrand by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,508,000 after purchasing an additional 346,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,497,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,943,000 after buying an additional 707,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MasterBrand by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,797,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 338,497 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,894,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterBrand Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MBC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. 527,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,011. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

