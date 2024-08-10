U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $72.00. 6,017,607 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

