U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SOXQ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. 371,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,849. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $439.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.