U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 72,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,715 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 84,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IXN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,224. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $88.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

