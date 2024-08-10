U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.39. 500,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $171.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

