U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Gladstone Land worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 72.3% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 150,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 63,250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Gladstone Land by 216.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. 172,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $494.21 million, a P/E ratio of 229.83, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 933.33%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

