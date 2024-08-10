U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 48.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 643,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 211,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 515,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 401,997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 265,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.47. 27,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $820.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

