U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENVX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Enovix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $4,230,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Performance

ENVX stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,591,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.04. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

