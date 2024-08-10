U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 893.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,925 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Sonos worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 26.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 10.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,890,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,098,000 after acquiring an additional 266,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sonos by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Sonos by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 139,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 4,208,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,905. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.98. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sonos’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $113,631.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,725.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sonos news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,030.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $113,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,725.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

