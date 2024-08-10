U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 123,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 70,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,165. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.79.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

