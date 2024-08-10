U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 156.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,795 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $815,913.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,528,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,005 shares of company stock worth $4,798,048 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on U. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie dropped their target price on Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Unity Software Stock Up 8.2 %

U traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. 35,526,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

