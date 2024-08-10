U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $102,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.4 %

VOD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,440. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Several analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.