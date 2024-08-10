U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,213. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.