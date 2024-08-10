U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 792,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 438,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 515,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NiSource by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 796,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,036,000 after buying an additional 164,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,434,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

