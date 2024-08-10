U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCK traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $541.15. 1,742,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,197. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.12. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $18,703,160. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.47.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

