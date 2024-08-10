U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NOCT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $165.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

