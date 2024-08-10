U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,961 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,731,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,113,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,183 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,828,000 after purchasing an additional 993,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 57,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Up 0.4 %

PCG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 9,848,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,226,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

