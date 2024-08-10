U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.49. 1,300,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,119. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.