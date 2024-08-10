U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 269.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 468,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $84,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $47.75. 738,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,640. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

