U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 8,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 702.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,402 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.41 and a 200-day moving average of $440.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.83 and a 12-month high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,703 shares of company stock worth $26,615,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

